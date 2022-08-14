Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

