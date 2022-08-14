Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

PSF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $31.89.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.