Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.