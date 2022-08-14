Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 37.3% in July

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 10,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

