Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBK. Compass Point lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.17. 111,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

