Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 10,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.96) to €8.20 ($8.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

