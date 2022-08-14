Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CODYY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of CODYY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

