Compound Price Hits $66.58 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $480.22 million and approximately $98.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $66.58 or 0.00270024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,212,953 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

