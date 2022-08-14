Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 31,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

