Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

