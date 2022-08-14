Conceal (CCX) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.18 million and $682.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.99 or 0.99888704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00229057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00144003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00263604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00051767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,267,248 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.