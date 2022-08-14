Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CLEV remained flat at $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Concrete Leveling Systems has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.13.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
