Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CLEV remained flat at $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Concrete Leveling Systems has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.13.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

