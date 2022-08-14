Condor Capital Management Acquires New Shares in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,010,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTIIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

FutureTech II Acquisition Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

