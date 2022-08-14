Condor Capital Management Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 90,825 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

STZ stock opened at $243.73 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

