Condor Capital Management Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $192.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

