Condor Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

