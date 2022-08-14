Condor Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

