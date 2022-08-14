Condor Capital Management Has $2.05 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BABA opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

