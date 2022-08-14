Condor Capital Management Has $472,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

