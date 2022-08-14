Condor Capital Management Has $954,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

