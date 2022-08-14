Condor Capital Management Invests $630,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 227.59%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

