Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 140,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 51,308 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

