Condor Capital Management Purchases 54 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,429,000 after buying an additional 81,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $236.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

