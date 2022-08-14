Condor Capital Management Purchases New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

In other news, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:S opened at $28.04 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

