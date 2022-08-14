Condor Capital Management Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,931 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $336.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

