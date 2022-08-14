Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.82 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.