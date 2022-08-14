Condor Capital Management Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $22.31 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

