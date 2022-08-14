Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $17.00. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,352 shares.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

