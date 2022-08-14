Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 333,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,776,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $463,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

