Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on September 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

NYSE ED opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $284,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

