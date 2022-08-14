Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

