Contrasting Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) and Its Peers

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Foundry Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 44 305 267 3 2.37

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million -$36.34 million -8.46 Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 2.45

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -57.25% -7.86% -1.74% Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 18.28% 7.41% 0.78%

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp peers beat Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.