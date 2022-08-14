Contrasting Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.31% 2.95% 1.30% Rayonier 12.59% 5.78% 2.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Rayonier.

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out 442.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 6.91 $17.62 million $0.19 64.32 Rayonier $1.11 billion 4.98 $152.55 million $0.95 39.76

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Rayonier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Rayonier on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

