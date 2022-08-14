Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Short Interest Update

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,539,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.7 %

CORZ stock traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 2.15 and its 200-day moving average is 5.41. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 1.40 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.37.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.