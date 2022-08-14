CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

