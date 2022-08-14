CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 59.5% annually over the last three years.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.



