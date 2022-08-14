Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Everi worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 4.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $142,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

