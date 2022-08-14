Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 371 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

