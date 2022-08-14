Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

