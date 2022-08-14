Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EverCommerce by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.55.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

EverCommerce Price Performance

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 12.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.73 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.