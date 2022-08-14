Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EverCommerce by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.55.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 12.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.73 and a 1-year high of 23.41.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
