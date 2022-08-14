Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCRI opened at $66.99 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.