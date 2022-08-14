Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

Essent Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.