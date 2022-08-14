Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $208.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $216.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.