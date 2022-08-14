Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 23,034 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after acquiring an additional 627,911 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.