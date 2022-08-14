Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,262 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The Hackett Group worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.