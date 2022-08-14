Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,963 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 309,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCB stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

