Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

COST stock opened at $537.21 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.20.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.