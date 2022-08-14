Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPNG. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.81.

Coupang Stock Up 0.9 %

CPNG opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Coupang by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

