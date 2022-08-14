Craig Hallum Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 173.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

