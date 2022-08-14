Craig Hallum Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Quotient Technology Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of QUOT stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 173.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.