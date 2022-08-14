Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $20.11 or 0.00082594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

